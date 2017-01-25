Odisha: Sadhu Meher, Dr Mukut Minz, Jitendra Harpal, Aruna Mohanty to receive Padma Shri Award

Bhubaneswar: Sadhu Meher, Dr Mukut Minz, Jitendra Harpal, Aruna Mohanty to receive Padma Shri Award . Renowned Sambalpuri folk singer Jitendra Haripal and eminent Odissi danseuse Aruna Mohanty to receive PadmaShri Award .





I am very happy to be selected for #Padma award. The govt finally noticed my talent and made me eligible for the award said Sadhu Meher . I was hopeful of Padma award. I wanted that my 30-year service should be recognised and it finally came says Dr Mukut Minz.





Shri Sadhu Meher, the famous actor, director, producer & Dr Mukut Minz, the famous renal transplant surgeon and Shri Jitendra Haripal, the singer who is most popularly known for his voice in the famous and super hit Rangabati Song in Kosli language of Odisha.