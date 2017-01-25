Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
CSI-NIHILENT Award, 2016 to iOTMS/IFMS, Odisha in Sustenance Category
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
CSI-NIHILENT Award, 2016 to iOTMS/IFMS, Odisha in Sustenance Category
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Integrated Odisha Treasury Management System (iOTMS) has received CSI-Nihilent Award of Recognition in the Sustenance Category for the year 2016 at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on 24th January, 2017.

The award was presented by Sri Ajay Kumar, Additional Secretary to Government in Electronic & I.T., Government of India to the Treasury team. This award was for sustaining and improving upon the e-Governance initiative of Government of Odisha in automating the Treasury and Financial Administration from 2009 onwards. Today Odisha is considered as a model in the field of Government electronic receipt, payment & accounts amongst the States and Central Government. Many States like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan etc. have either visited or studied the system to adopt the innovations made.
 

Sri Siddhartha Das, O.S.D. (Treasury Computerisation & NPS) along with Deputy Director (IFMS), Deputy Director (MIS) and Deputy Director-cum-Cyber Treasury Officer receiving the CSI Nihilent e-Governance Awards (CNEA) 2016 under Sustenance Awards Category to iOTMS/IFMS, Odisha at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu from Sri Ajay Kumar, Additional Secretary to Government in Electronics & IT, Government of India on 24th Feb’2017.
Top Stories
Voters education holds importance in enhancing electoral participation says Odisha Governor CSI-NIHILENT Award, 2016 to iOTMS/IFMS, Odisha in Sustenance Category Tata Steel picks up majority stake in Subarnareka port project in Odisha
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net