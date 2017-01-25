CSI-NIHILENT Award, 2016 to iOTMS/IFMS, Odisha in Sustenance Category

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Integrated Odisha Treasury Management System (iOTMS) has received CSI-Nihilent Award of Recognition in the Sustenance Category for the year 2016 at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on 24th January, 2017.





The award was presented by Sri Ajay Kumar, Additional Secretary to Government in Electronic & I.T., Government of India to the Treasury team. This award was for sustaining and improving upon the e-Governance initiative of Government of Odisha in automating the Treasury and Financial Administration from 2009 onwards. Today Odisha is considered as a model in the field of Government electronic receipt, payment & accounts amongst the States and Central Government. Many States like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan etc. have either visited or studied the system to adopt the innovations made.





Sri Siddhartha Das, O.S.D. (Treasury Computerisation & NPS) along with Deputy Director (IFMS), Deputy Director (MIS) and Deputy Director-cum-Cyber Treasury Officer receiving the CSI Nihilent e-Governance Awards (CNEA) 2016 under Sustenance Awards Category to iOTMS/IFMS, Odisha at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu from Sri Ajay Kumar, Additional Secretary to Government in Electronics & IT, Government of India on 24th Feb’2017.