Voters education holds importance in enhancing electoral participation says Odisha Governor

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Voters’ Education holds importance in enhancing electoral participation. Specific campaigns are to be organized for creating awareness among persons with disabilities, homeless persons, tribal communities, transgender and members of marginalized sections so that they realize the importance and paramount influence of their votes and become registered voters. We must also ensure enhancement of women’s participation and for that women centric activities and campaigns may be taken up to mobilize them for registration, said Governor Dr. S.C. Jamir.

Speaking in the State Level celebration of 7th National Voters’ Day, Governor said, in recent elections there has been a focus on the youth participation. There are good reasons for this focus. The youth of the country are an increasingly influential part of the electorate because of their number. They are growing up in a nation recognized as a fast growing economy in the world. I have met many youth and find that they all aspire their country to be a developed nation. They want to be a part of the solution to the challenges the nation faces because their future depends on it. They desire people’s representative to be selfless, committed and honest to the community and to the nation and become role models in performance in the Parliament or State Assembly or Local Bodies. The citizens also expect that business time in the Houses is fully utilized for drawing up vision for the state and nation, making laws and discussing and finding solutions to our national and regional problems.

The Election Commission has worked commendably for over 66 years strengthening our democratic edifice through free and fair elections and encouraging all citizens to take charge of their democracy. A key element of that work has been voter registration and education. I wish that educators, election officials and concerned organizations will continue to build on these practical resources in order to inspire life-long voting habits. Voting is the keystone to our democracy and it is imperative that we send the right message to our youth.

Governor Dr. Jamir urged upon all the newly enrolled voters and eligible voters to actively participate in the democratic revolution and feel proud to show their inked finger, which is a symbol of your mandate in electing leaders of the country.

He exhorted all to compulsorily exercise their voting right, as fate of nation depends on voting.

For achieving a good governance and great society, the starting point is righteousness in the heart. On the National Voters’ Day, let us all take a pledge to effectively use our right and use our conscience to vote for the ideal candidate who can ensure growth, prosperity and peace of our nation. When we keep conscience clear, righteousness will prevail upon us. If all the voters of our country decide righteously, I am confident India can be proud to be a great country with great leaders, Governor added.

State Election Commissioner Dr. R.N. Senapati and Chief Electoral Officer D.N. Gupta stressed upon voters’ education and awareness. Governor administered voters’ pledge and distributed EPICs to new voters on the occasion. Prizes and certificates were given away to winners of various competitions.