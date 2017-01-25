Blast furnace leaks in RSP, 1 dead, 5 critical, Jual Oam meets injured

Rourkela: One labourer killed, five others seriously injured following leakage of gas from the blast furnace of Rourkela Steel Plant here on Wednesday.





The five workers came in contact with the hot gas coming out from the blast furnace in the steel plant. All of them have been admitted to Rourkela Ispat General Hospital (IGH) while their conditions are said to be critical. Union minister Jual Oram meets 5 seriously ill labourers in Ispat General Hospital.



