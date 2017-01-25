Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha Government's Industrial Land Bank Portal GO iPLUS bags Geospatial World Excellence Award 2017
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Odisha Government's Industrial Land Bank Portal GO iPLUS bags Geospatial World Excellence Award 2017
Report by Pratap Pradhan, Bhubaneswar: Government of Odisha’s GIS based portal GO iPLUS (Government of Odisha’s Industrial Portal for Land Use and Services) has bagged the Geospatial Application Excellence Award 2017.Shri Sanjeev Chopra, Chairman & Managing Director, Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) and the team from IDCO & IPICOL received the award on behalf of the State Government along with Shri Sandeep Tripathi, Chief Executive, Odisha Space Application Center (ORSAC) at the Geospatial World Forum 2017 organised at Hyderabad today. 
In the recent past, the Government of Odisha has leveraged technology to a great extent in making it easy for companies to set up and operate in the State. One of the most significant steps in this regard has been the digitization of all the available industrial land bank in the State on a GIS based online portal.
GO iPLUS provides detailed information with regards to availability of industrial plots based on location specific attributes in terms of connectivity, rail and road linkages and other physical, health and educational infrastructure available in the vicinity of the selected industrial land. The portal enables prospective investors to identify suitable industrial land in Odisha from the comfort of their offices. A prospective investor can define preferred parameters such as the district, size of land required, facilities available in the vicinity, etc. based on which the portal identifies and returns information regarding the suitable and available land parcels in the State. 
The portal also provides information on zoning of the industrial land in terms of environmental categories i.e. Green, Orange and Red to enable an investor decide on suitable location for investment based on the proposed business activities. Furthermore, the portal enables a prospective investor to get detailed information about the key attributes of existing industries operational in a particular cluster such as sector of operation, products, capacity, employment, raw material linkages etc.
Amongst others, geospatial applications from Taiwan, European Commission, Mexico, Oman and France received awards under other various categories during the event.
