Odisha Govt makes GPS mandatory for vehicles carrying PDS items

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government makes Global Positioning System (GPS) mandatory for vehicles carrying PDS items. This was informed by the Food Supplies Department Principal Secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra.





He said that after a review meeting of the Food Supplies Department. Mohapatra said the “The vehicles employed to carry the PDS items from the depot to the retailer points will be equipped with mandatory GPS to enable their tracking during the course of their journey.





He also said a decision has been made to set up Point of Sale (POS) machines in all block headquarters by this year’s end. The process will be extended to all parts of state by June later in the new fiscal.