Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha Govt makes GPS mandatory for vehicles carrying PDS items
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha Govt makes GPS mandatory for vehicles carrying PDS items
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government makes Global Positioning System (GPS) mandatory for vehicles carrying PDS items.  This was informed by the Food Supplies Department  Principal Secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra. 

He said that after a review meeting of the Food Supplies Department. Mohapatra said the “The vehicles employed to carry the PDS items from the depot to the retailer points will be equipped with mandatory GPS to enable their tracking during the course of their journey.

He also said a decision has been made to set up Point of Sale (POS) machines in all block headquarters by this year’s end. The process will be extended to all parts of state by June later in the new fiscal.
Top Stories
Odisha Govt makes GPS mandatory for vehicles carrying PDS items Odisha Government's Industrial Land Bank Portal GO iPLUS bags Geospatial World Excellence Award 2017 Odisha: Urgently Needed In Upcoming Rural Polls A 'People's Manifesto' On Malnutrition
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net