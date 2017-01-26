Beach Carnival Puri, Odisha's New Trendsetter in Twitter after Nabakalebara

Puri: The official Twitter account of Beach Carnival Puri (@PuriCarnival) came upon a hashtag named #BeachCarnivalPuri, after a unanimous discussion with the followers. As decided upon, this hashtag got used by considerate number of followers including some influential people which lead to the trending of #BeachCarnivalPuri this morning.





It trended in India's top 10 trends and even secured 2nd position pan India reaching more 9 lacs people in just over 2 hours. Apart from that, they even did keyword trending of BeachCarnivalPuri which was also used in a large number of their tweets. Another hashtag using #NeverB4Moment was also used to promote the carnival that alone reached 12 lakhs.





"We started tweeting at 8:30 am and by 8:35 am we got listed at 3rd position on the top trends directly beating #RaeesDay and #KaabilDay that are due to release on 26th jan. With close to 3000+ tweets from people around the country, we managed to get more than 23 lakhs impression in just 5 hours and aim to reach around 50 lakhs people by the end of the carnival", said Shreekant Kumar, co-founder of Digituall that is currently handling the social media campaign.





The Beach Carnival Puri started on 20th of Jan and is continuing till 26th of Jan. It is getting a huge response on the social media mostly because of wide range of activites like Beach Rugby, Martial Arts, Fire shows, Water Sports, Paramotoring, Dog show and many more that's happening for the first time in Puri. Apart from that, a gala star night event is also being organised every evening where Ollywood's Abhisek, Elina Samantray, Babushan, Abhijeet Majumdar and Bollywood celebrities like Tusshar Kapoor, Big Dhillon, Ikka, Banjara Girls, MJ5 have performed. Bolly actor Govinda is to conclude the ceremony on 26th Jan.





"Thanks to all the people on social media who have showed such support and helped in making #BeachCarnivalPuri trend on twitter. After Nabakalebara's #NabakalebaraRathaJatra top 10 trend in the year 2015, this is Odisha's next big trend that has dominated Twitter nationwide. This will help establish Puri as one of the top tourist destination both nationally and internationally. This trending has given a thrust not only to Odisha tourism but also to Beach Carnival Puri. We expect similar kind of support and contribution from the social media audience in the coming days", said Puri District Collector Aravind Agarwal.