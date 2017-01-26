Odisha Tableau depicting Dola Yatra draws applause during 68th Republic Day ceremony

New Delhi: Odisha Tableau depicting DolaYatra draws applause from spectators during 68th Republic Day ceremony at Rjapath in New Delhi in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others.





The tableau signifying popular festival Dola Melana which observed around Holi . The model is being prepared in Delhi by top artists of the state. The front part of the tableau featured ‘dola jhulana’ scenes where Lord Krishna idols seen being cradled on swings.





The portion at the end of the trolley included a number of ‘bimanas’ on which Lord Krishna idols are carried from door to door during the Dola festival. Lifesize models of women welcoming the group carrying the deity have also been created. In the mid part of the trolley artistes singing and dancing on Hare Rama Hare Krishna performing the traditional kirtan.