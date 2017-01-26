Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
68th Republic Day celebrated in Odisha amid tight security
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Bhubaneswar: The 68th Republic Day was celebrated across Odisha amid tight security cover on Thursday. While Governor S. C. Jamir hoisted tricolour at the State-level celebration  at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unfurled the National Flag at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. 

Republic Day celebrations are held at all district headquarters of Odisha. Governor’s cavalcade reached the parade venue at around 8.30 am. He was received by Chief Secretary A. P. Padhi and Director General of Police K. B. Singh. Soon after hoisting of the flag, a spectacular march past presented by State police, school children and other civilian groups stole the show.   At Barabati stadium, Chief Minister was taken in an open jeep for taking the salute. 

16 police personnel including 2 IPS officers are awarded President's Police Medals by Governor at State-level function. IG Police (Rlys) Vinaytosh Mishra, Inspector CID Prasanna Kumar Dash are given President's Police Medal for distinguished service. Malkangiri SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra is awarded Police Medal for Gallantry . Kalahandi SP Brijesh Kumar Ray is given Police Medal for Gallantry at a State-level function in Bhubaneswar.
Security has been beefed up across Odisha, especially in the Maoists affected areas, for smooth celebrations of the Republic Day on Thursday.
