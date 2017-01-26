Para Athlos organised by XIMB-XUB for specially abled children

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Social Responsibility Cell (SRC) of Xavier Institute of Management, Xavier University, Bhubaneswar (XIMB, XUB) organized Para Athlos, a sports meet for specially abled children at the XUB grounds on 26th January 2017 to commemorate the 68th Republic Day of India with a vision of letting the specially abled ones take flight in the area of sports.

Para Athlos witnessed more than 100 participants of both senior and junior age groups from Shri Harsha Memorial School for Deaf and Dumb, Pallaspalli, Bhubaneswar. It succeeded in bringing out the innate talents of these children through various sporting events like volleyball, lemon spoon race, football, back-race, badminton, skipping and tug of war. Trophies and certificates of the various events were handed over by Father Arockia, Assistant Registrar (Admin) and Student Affairs, Xavier Institute of Management, Xavier University and Fr. Donald D’Silva, Director, Finance and Associate Professor, Communication, Xavier Institute of Management, Xavier University.

XIMB-XUB has always prophesized the paramount importance of the needs of society and have included projects that focus on the society at large in their course curriculum to sensitize their upcoming managers towards their responsibility for the society at large. Endeavours like Para Athlos, coordinated and executed in the premises helps the students inculcate the humane perspective in them in accordance with the Jesuit spirit of “Magis”.