Republic Day celebrated at Central University of Odisha, Koraput

Report by Nishapati Nayak, Sunabeda: Central University of Orissa, Koraput observed 68th Republic Day in a befitting manner at its Sunabeda campus. Prof. Sachidanand Mohanty, Vice-Chancellor unfolded the tricolour and addressed the staff, students and the children of the adjacent village.





While addressing he pointed out some of the important achievement of the Central University of Orissa including infrastructure development, quality of higher education, student’s welfare and academic administration. He also pointed out that the NAAC peer team will visit the University in March and the University enrolled in the NRF ranking.

He urged the University community to solve the challenges before the nation and to dedicate ourselves for the sake of national unity. Prof. Mohanty in his address to the students remind about the price the martyrs has paid for the freedom of the country. He also elaborates current challenges face by our country and how University can be an answer to it. Prof. Mohanty said in his address “Internal vigilance is the price of liberty. We need to celebrate the diverse culture of our nation. In this University whatever we do the outcome must felicitate the common people.” He said “Take decision and devote passionately yourselves to achieve your goal. Knowledge must not be hooded; it must be used for the betterment of the society”.





A wall magazine “SPANDAN” was inaugurated A wall magazine “SPANDAN” of department of Teacher Education was inaugurated by Prof. Mohanty. On this occasion he motivated the student to be an example in the society and lead a dedicated life. The SPANDAN is consisting of poems and short stories as part of the creative mind of the students and faculty members of the department of Teacher Education. Prof. Mohanty urged other departments to publish wall magazine for the students.





Hostel Premier League-2017 was inaugurated. The much awaited Hostel Premier League-2017 (HPL-2017), a cricket tournament has been organised at its campus by the University and it was inaugurated by Prof. Mohanty. This is the first time that the cricket match was organised in the University’s own ground. On this occasion Prof. Mohanty said “a healthy body is must for a healthy mind and a sport is not an extracurricular activities, it is part of the education”. Four teams (04) namely Challenging Star, Uff XI, Dream Killer & Being Human XI are participated in the league.





The opening match started between Challenging Star and Dream Killer. Large numbers of students and staff were present on this occasion.