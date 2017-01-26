Odisha CM to inaugurate 11th International Documentary Film Festival on Art and Artists

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate 11th International Documentary Film Festival on Art and Artists organised by JD Centre of Art at 11:45 am at IDCOL Auditorium, Bhubaneswar.





Smr. Arti Ahuja, IAS, Shri Lalit Mansingh, Ambassador and Shri Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Eminent Filmmaker will be the Guests of Honour in this occasion.





Some of the highlights of the festival are - talks by Raghu Rai, Subramot Bohwmick, Marta Krolikowska and films on Ai Wei Wei, AR Rahman and Adoor Gopalkrishnan.



