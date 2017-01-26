Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha CM to inaugurate 11th International Documentary Film Festival on Art and Artists
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Odisha CM to inaugurate 11th International Documentary Film Festival on Art and Artists
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate 11th International Documentary Film Festival on Art and Artists organised by JD Centre of Art at 11:45 am at IDCOL Auditorium, Bhubaneswar.  

Smr. Arti Ahuja, IAS, Shri Lalit Mansingh, Ambassador and Shri Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Eminent Filmmaker will be the Guests of Honour in this occasion.

Some of the highlights of the festival are - talks by Raghu Rai, Subramot Bohwmick, Marta Krolikowska and films on Ai Wei Wei, AR Rahman and Adoor Gopalkrishnan. 

