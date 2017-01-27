Odisha capital Bhubaneswar gets its highest monumental flagpole

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Shri. Naveen Jindal, President, Flag Foundation of India and Member of Parliament (14th & 15th Lok Sabha) hoisted a mammoth 45 ft X 30 ft National Flag on a 100 feet monumental flagpole at Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS) Convention Hall in the KISS-KIIT complex in presence of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KISS and other dignitaries.

The 100 feet monumental flag is the tallest in Bhubaneswar and the second monumental flag by Flag Foundation of India (FFOI) in Odisha after the 207 feet monumental flag installed at Angul.

The monumental flag was hoisted on the 68th Republic Day as as part of the 13thanniversary celebration of the historic judgement by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on January 23, 2004, which stated that hoisting the National Flag is a fundamental right of the citizens of the country.The hoisting of monumental flags is part of Flag Foundation of India’s sustained endeavour to inspire young Indians to take pride in displaying the National Flag and instil a sense of patriotism among the citizens.

Speaking at the occasion, Shri Naveen Jindal, President, Flag Foundation of India said,“Tiranga belongs to all of us equally. When a person displays his national flag, he rises above political, social or religious affiliations. The Tiranga unites us in diversity; it is every citizen’s pride. I urge all Indians, especially the youth, to proudly display the Tiranga and show love and respect for our National Flag throughout the year. I am very happy that this first monumental flag of Bhubaneswar will inspire thousands of youth and students of KISS, as well, to go forward and contribute to the nation building.”

The monumental flag is made of knitted polyster fabric called ‘Deneir Polyester’. The Chakra of the flag is printed by using specialized printing process.

Founder of KISS, Dr Samanta, sharing the pride of installation of the Monumental Flag appreciated Mr. Naveen Jindal for honouring his commitment before the Students made exactly six months before. During his visit to KISS last year, on July 21, 2016, Mr. Jindal, had announced to install this monumental flag.

On the occasion, the Magasaysay award winning Social activist Dr. Angela Gomes, Chairman & CEO of JW Marriott Dr. Mounir Ghabbour Hanna & Eminent Scientist & Educationist Prof. CVK Ramkrishnan, Moorteedevi award winning writer Mr. Harprasad Dash, Padma Bibhushan Dr. Raghunath Mohapatra, Students and Professors of KIIT & KISS were present.





FFOI has so far installed 52 monumental flagpoles of 100 feet high and 12 monumental flagpoles of 207 feet high across the length and breadth of the country. In all, FFOI has installed 66 monumental flagpoles in India, which is the highest number in the world for a country. Besides India, there are 13 more countries, which have got such monumental flagpoles.

The concept of the Monumental flagpoles in India was conceived and introduced by the founder of the Flag Foundation, Shri Naveen Jindal on 23rd Jan, 2009. The first monumental flagpole measuring 207 ft. high was installed at Kaithal, Haryana. Mammoth sized National Flag on such lofty height is known as ‘Monumental Flag’, which is not lowered at the sunset as they are adequately illuminated even during night. This was introduced after a policy decision by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 23rd December 2009, which allowed the National Flag to fly day and night on a flagpole of a height of 100 ft. and above with proper illumination.