NOCCI to organise North Odisha Startup Fest -2017

Balasore: NOCCi is organizing the NORTH ODISHA STARTUP FEST- 2017 on 08/02/2017at NOCCi Business Park, Balasore with the support of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI),National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), and department of E & IT, Govt of Odisha .

[The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) is a trade association of Indian Information Technology (IT) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry. Established in 1988, NASSCOM is a non-profit organisation.

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is a society established in 1991 by the Indian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology with the objective of encouraging, promoting and boosting the export of software from India].

The Fest would provide participants a platform to discuss their new business & enterprise idea, especially in IT related field, before a group of potential angel investors, and bankers, & learn about the available ecosystem in the state, along with government incentives for the IT industry. They would also learn about the infrastructure available for incubating new enterprise idea in Balasore.

Students from the Universities, Engineering, MBA and Degree colleges, IT related enterprises, Institutions & leading High schools would be invited to participate in this STARTUP FEST.

During the fest, there would be (a) Valuable presentations by the potential entrepreneurs, (b) Discussion on interesting case studies, which would encourage startup entrepreneurs, (c) Projects demonstration on various applications, software, games, service products etc. There would be fun activity for students such as, Quiz, Robotics, drone /kite flying competition, skate boarding/rolling /hover board competition and many more interesting innovative games/fun.

Experts/resource persons from NASSCOM, STPI, department of state IT, angel investors, bankers, and mentors, & acadimia are being invited to the fest.

The fest, the first of its kind in Balasore is anticipated to evoke much response amongst young tech-entrepreneurs, and create an impetus for investment & job creation in North Odisha.