Odisha: Odia Cine stars Uttam Mohanty , Asit Pati join BJD

Bhubaneswar: Cine stars Uttam Mohanty and Asit Pati joined ruling Biju Janata Dal in the presence of chief minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas .

Development of Mayurbhanj dist is my first priority says Uttam Mohanty after joining BJD. I don't know who is where, but my life is dedicated to Mayurbhanj, says Mohanty when asked his wife Aparajita is in Congress.