Odisha Student Cong activists gherao CBI office, Demand arrest of BJD MP Jena, Mayor Anant Narayan Jena

Bhubaneswar: Student Cong activists gherao CBI office, demand CBI probe into death of Rishi Mohanty and resignation of Mayor Anant Narayan Jena. Sloganeering activists demand arrest of BJD MP Rabindra Jena in Seashore chit fund scam .





The student members reached the CBI office area in the afternoon and blocked the road from CRP square to DAV Unit 8 while protesting and demanding action against the two BJD leaders. They also burnt effigies of both leaders as well as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.





The Student Congress members said that despite CBI probe and multiple interrogation of Jena for his Seashore chit fund link, the MP has been absconding and even filed a plea for anticipatory bail in the High Court. They also said that CBI must take up the Rishi murder case and probe the link of Mayor Jena in the murder.



