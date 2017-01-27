Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha Student Cong activists gherao CBI office, Demand arrest of BJD MP Jena, Mayor Anant Narayan Jena
Friday, January 27, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha Student Cong activists gherao CBI office, Demand arrest of BJD MP Jena, Mayor Anant Narayan Jena
Bhubaneswar: Student Cong activists gherao CBI office, demand CBI probe into death of Rishi Mohanty and resignation of Mayor Anant Narayan Jena. Sloganeering activists demand arrest of BJD MP Rabindra Jena in Seashore chit fund scam . 

The student members reached the CBI office area in the afternoon and blocked the road from CRP square to DAV Unit 8 while protesting and demanding action against the two BJD leaders. They also burnt effigies of both leaders as well as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The Student Congress members said that despite CBI probe and multiple interrogation of Jena for his Seashore chit fund link, the MP has been absconding and even filed a plea for anticipatory bail in the High Court. They also said that CBI must take up the Rishi murder case and probe the link of Mayor Jena in the murder.

Top Stories
Odisha Student Cong activists gherao CBI office, Demand arrest of BJD MP Jena, Mayor Anant Narayan Jena International cargo service commence from Biju Pattnaik International Airport Odisha Congress releases election manifesto for Panchayat polls
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net