Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates JD Centre of Art's 11th International Film Festival on Art & Artists

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: JD Centre of Art’s 11th International Film Festival on Art & Artists has kicked off successfully on Friday, January 27, 2017, Bhubaneswar, to a packed IDCOL Auditorium. The Film Festival was inaugurated by the Honorable Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, with guests of honour included eminent filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Ambassador Lalit Mansingh and the Tourism Secretary Arti Ahuja.

The Founder of JD Centre of Art, Jatin Das talked passionately about the ‘Journey of JDCA’ and began his speech with “Odisha is my homeland… and this is what I have always cared for.” He spoke on some of the difficulties which JDCA has faced since its inception and was thankful for the support he has received from the Chief Minister and the Government of Odisha. He urged all private and cultural institutions to come together, join hands and work towards promoting and preserving traditional Indian heritage.

Lalit Mansingh, the former Foreign Secretary, spoke about the positive impact JDCA will have on the cultural landscape of Odisha. The Secretary of Dept. of Tourism, Arti Ahuja announced that they will work closer with JDCA, support and help promote the Festival.

Aruna Vasudev, the Director of the Festival, spoke about the importance of cinema and said that it is a “potent carrier of culture”.

Speaking on this occasion, after formally inaugurating the International Film Festival by lighting the Diya, Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’able Chief Minister of Odisha, talked about Odisa’s art, culture, crafts, dance and music, and it’s great heritage. He announced that the government would support JDCA’s future endeavors. Biren Das, Associate Festival Director and JDCA Trustee introduced the Festival’s opening film ‘Nabakalebara’ (Gods Own People), directed by Nila Madhab Panda.

The packed program for the day included, three animation films - We Make Images’ (Hum Chitra Banate Hain), by Nina Sabnani, and Sáiva, by the Norwegian animator Tuva Synnevåg and Extrapolate by the Dutch animator Johan Rijpma.

Other highlights of the day included the Polish film, Superunit by Teresa Czepiec, Wajda Studio, presented by the Polish Institute, and a set of three Japanese films presented by the Japan Foundation. The Man Who Built Cambodia, directed by Cristopher Rompré explored a film which explores the architect Vann Molyvann’s attempt to create a unique architectural style for Cambodia.

One of the many highlights were two impassioned talks by Odisha architect, based in Mumbai, PK Das on Perspectives on Alternate Architectural Practice and a talk by one of the world’s greatest photographers, Raghu Rai. He went through a selection of his photographs, describing how he managed to capture the strong and fascinating compositions and remarkable candid photographs. “Skills are never taught” he said, “they are acquired, I can give you a camera, but can’t feed your vision.”

The Festival has a packed and vibrant program over the next 2 days, showcasing films from 14 different countries. Every year the Film Festival supports local craftsmen by putting up exhibition stalls of crafts people from various parts of Odisha.