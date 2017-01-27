Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha: Biswajit Mohanty's book "Chasing his Father's Dreams" to be launched tomorrow
Friday, January 27, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Noted environmentalist, social activist Biswajit  Mohanty's book  "Chasing his Father's Dreams". The book is  an  inside account of Odisha’s longest serving Chief  Minister.
The Launch will be held on  Saturday, 28 January 2017 at 5.00 pm, at   the Press Club of Odisha, Near Master Canteen Square, Bhubaneswar.  Shri Prasanna Mishra, IAS(Retd.) Former Secretary, Government of India will be the Chief Guest. Shri Paranjoy Guha Thakurta   Editor, Economic & Political Weekly and    Shri Panchanan Kanungo, Former Minister of State for Finance, Odisha will be the speakers.
It should be noted that Biswajit Mohanty is a chartered accountant and an avid naturalist, his interest in wildlife conservation spurred him to acquire a doctorate degree on wildlife crime. He has worked extensively on enforcement of forest and wildlife laws and studied in depth the human-elephant conflict in the state of Odisha.
 An active user of the Right to Information Act, Mohanty has used it successfully to expose several major scams. He has filed more than 1,500 RTI applications in his crusades against corruption. He is a recipient of the Wildlife Service Award (2001) from Sanctuary Asia-ABN Amro Bank, the Ford Conservation and Environment Grant (2001), the Orissa Environment Society Award (2010), the National RTI Award for Bravery (2010) from the National RTI Alliance, Lucknow, the Times of India Leadership Award (2011) and the INTACH Gaurav Sanman Award (2013).
