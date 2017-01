Direct flight to Kuala Lumpur from Odisha capital Bhubaneswar from March 27

Bhubaneswar: Direct flight to Kuala Lumpur from Odisha capital Bhubaneswar from March 27. This was informed by the Airports Authority of India.





AAI sources said that flights will be firstly started to Kuala Lampur and then subsequently extended to other cities like Dubai, Bangkok. It should be noted that Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar was accorded with ‘international’ status in 2013.