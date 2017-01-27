MSMEs in Odisha generate higher employment than National average: NALCO, CMD

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Department of MSME, Government of Odisha, and Nalco organized the 20th Plant Level Advisory Committee (PLAC) Meeting, at Bhubaneswar on 27th January.





The meeting was chaired by Dr. Tapan Kumar Chand, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the company and co-chaired by Shri L.N. Gupta, Principal Secretary to Govt. of Odisha, MSME Department. Shri S.K. Hota, Additional Director, Industries Department, Govt. of Odisha and Shri D.N. Padhi, Director of Industries, Odisha, senior officers of the State Government and Ms. Soma Mondal, Director (Commercial), Nalco were notably present on the occasion. The Executive Director (Materials), Nalco made a presentation which was followed by a lively discussion between representatives of Govt. of Odisha, Nalco, MSME Entrepreneurs and their association.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Chand said that 65% Indians, between the age group of 15 to 64, constitutes the working population and drive consumption. Therefore, conferring them with purchasing power through gainful employment will push economic growth. He congratulated the State Government for high rate of MSME growth and impressive employment generation. Citing Nalco as a promoter of MSMEs, he informed that the company made purchases amounting to Rs.322 crore from MSMEs last year, out of which orders worth Rs. 232 crore were from Odisha-based MSME. “The percentage will go up in the future, because Nalco is now focused towards inclusive growth by supporting the MSME and ancillary industries of the State,” assured Dr. Chand. “With 70% of the alumina production & 60% aluminium production Odisha is eminently placed to be the Aluminium Capital of India. There is enormous scope to enhance the base of usage of aluminium from the existing 300 application out of 3000 applications for which Aluminium Association is working with the producers. A Technology Development Centre can support increase in adoption of aluminium leading to the growth of downstream aluminium industries,” he added.

At the outset, in her welcome address, Ms Soma Mondal, Director (Commercial), highlighted Nalco’s concern as a mother industry towards promoting the interest of local Micro & Small Enterprises (MSE).

Shri L.N. Gupta spoke on the occasion and highlighted the role of MSMEs in industrial upsurge of the State. Dr Chand had assured that such meets would be conducted more frequently in the future and there would also be a specific meeting for the aluminium park. During the meeting, while Shri D.S. Mishra, GM, DIC, Bhubaneswar coordinated the programme, Shri S.K. Hota, Addl. Director, DIC, Cuttack proposed the vote of thanks. Officials from Nalco and representatives of different industries’ associations were present on the occasion.