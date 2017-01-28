Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
IndianOil organized SERVO Vehicle Maintenance Awareness Campaign at IOCL Bhawan, Bhubaneswar
Saturday, January 28, 2017
IndianOil organized SERVO Vehicle Maintenance Awareness Campaign at IOCL Bhawan, Bhubaneswar
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Pritish Bharat, GM, OSO handed over PUC certificate to one of our customer participated in “SERVO Vehicle Maintenance Awareness Campaign”   organized at the premises Odisha state office on 27st Jan 2017 for the vehicles of Customers/contactors, employees Odisha State office, Bhubaneswar DO/AO to create awareness and health check up of vehicles which we are using on daily basis. 

While appreciating effort for organizing useful event GM, OSO has congratulated and appealed everyone to keep the right fitness of vehicles to reduce the emission in air which is concern area of health of every citizen as well as clean environment. On the Occasion pledge has been taken to promote social movement SAKSHAM 2017 for Oil & Gas Conservation.

It was one day free vehicle check up campaign in association with  leading Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) vehicle dealers like Aditya Hyundai, Jyote Motors,  Tata Batteries etc. The main Attraction of the event was Pollution check up of all vehicles through RTO authorized agency and PUC certificate given on the occasion. In this Camp Battery Check & Oil check was also done by trained mechanics of OEMS at free of cost. Tips for better maintenance has been shared by trained mechanics of  Original Equipment dealers with employees and the customers. M/s Shivananda Lubes, Servo Stockiest Automotive  Bhubaneswar  made available all required SERVO lubricants on discounted price & free battery water / coolant top up during the event. All the variant of SERVO 4T oil & Passenger car oil were displayed on campaign van and information on specification/usefulness was  shared with everyone who visited the stall. Free bees also distributed during the events on has purchase  of SERVO containers

In this graceful event   Sh. Subhajit Ghosh, DGM(RS), Sh S. B Kalyani, DGM (Fin)OSO, Sh. Somen Banerjee, SRSM ( L), OSO, Sh. M K Sinha , SISM , OSO, Shri G. Swaminathan, Chief LPG Manager, Shri Bikas Ranjan Mohanty, SHRM, Mrs Indrani Majhi, Chief IS Manager and other IOCians, RO dealers & all important SERVO Customers were present. 
