Odisha Governor inaugurates 38th Annual Session of Odisha History Congress

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The past explains the present and moulds the future. Any time we try to know why something happened we have to look for factors that took shape earlier. Sometimes fairly recent history will suffice to explain a major development, but often we need to look further back to identify the causes of change. Only through studying history can we grasp how things change; it is history that helps to comprehend the factors that cause change; and only through history can we understand what elements of an institution or a society persist despite change, said Governor Dr. S.C. Jamir.

Addressing in the inauguration session of the Odisha History Congress Governor said the importance of objectivity in historical are research can never be overlooked. Understanding history warrants strict adherence to accepted methods of enquiry, rigorously studying evidence, using sophisticated tools of research, in which method and application of the established theories have a lot of significance. A historian has to bring to the fore the rational and logical facet of events and individuals. Historians who are justifiably concerned about the developments in the past, have to be equally sensitive to the events taking place in and around them in the present, the Governor added.

The human being is the pivot in all historical writings. Historians can never overlook this cardinal principle while writing for posterity. Peple – their life, interests and the impact they made on their times should occupy the central place in historical enquiry and their interests and concerns should become the focus of political discourse. It is encouraging to note that, in the context of our democratic society, where everybody, irrespective of his or her caste, religion or gender, is guaranteed certain fundamental rights, more and more historians are beginning to look into those components of society which were earlier beyond their study. Attempt to unravel the histories of the underprivileged and the ethnic groups as also women, children, workers, farmers, etc. – those sections of our society which were otherwise said to be without any history- deserve to be complimented. We need more and more ‘integral historians’ to understand the social processes in their entirety. This reorienting of history around the masses is what is necessary to achieve, Governor opined.





Governor urged upon the historians to be engaged in the promotion of both regional history and history of our country as a whole. Indeed, the more we know about our states and regions, the more we enrich the history of the whole country.

Odisha, formerly known as Kalinga and Utkal, always fascinates onlookers with its glorious history, rich culture and age old traditions. It is here the famous Kalinga War was fought that transformed Emperor Ashoka. Hec renounced violence, embraced Buddhism and became the preacher of peace and brotherhood. The land has been ruled by many dynasties who had left their imprints that were carved in the stones of beautifully built temples. Here literature, music, dance and song have a long lineage that dates back to several centuries. Today the Odissi dance and Odia language enjoy the classical status in the country. There is much that the rest of the country can learn from Odisha. The 20th century saw the formation of Odisha as the first province of the country formed on the basis of language fulfilling the long cherished dream and aspirations of people of the state. The journey for development that started in the last century has in the mean time witnessed several remarkable achievements in different spheres overcoming many challenges. The transformation in the social and economic structure of the state is quite visible. However, much has to be done in the ambit of modern Odishan history. The state’s geographical location, development, industrial growth, institutions of art and culture and social psychology will surely excite historians to understand and explore the forces that operate and interplay in the making of Odisha and thereafter its development. It seems fitting to emphasize the significance and documentation of Odisha’s development in the present era, Governor said.

Ashok Kumar Das, Vice-Chancellor, Tapan Kumar Chand, CMD, NALCO, Suranjan Das, Vice-Chancellor, Jadavpur University, Basant Kumar Mallick, HOD, History, Utkal University, A.K. Mishra, President, Odisha History Congress spoke on the occasion. Governor released Journal of Odisha History and profile of Prof. N.K. Sahu and Prof.Prabhat Mukherjee on the occasion. Prof. Jagannath Patnaik Memorial Young Historian Award was conferred on Susant Kumar.



