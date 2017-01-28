Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha Governor Dr. S.C. Jamir felicitates National Bravery Award Winner Master Mohan Sethy
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha Governor Dr. S.C. Jamir felicitates National Bravery Award Winner Master Mohan Sethy
Bhubaneswar: Governor Dr. S.C. Jamir felicitates Odia Boy Master Mohan Sethy, the National Bravery Award Winner for the year 2016 at Raj Bhavan, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

It should be noted that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has presented the National Bravery Awards to 25 children including one 11 year old Odia named Mohan Sethy at a ceremony in the national capital on Monday. A native of Cuttack district, Sethy had displayed exemplary courage in the rescue of his friend after he saw him drowning in Genguti River on June 28, 2015. The Prime minister presented a citation, plaque and cash prize to Sethy.   
Top Stories
Odisha's farmers and industries to suffer due to Mahanadi's mis-management: Ranjan Panda Odisha Govt giving emphasis on eco tourism, 6400 tourists visited state in last 2 months Odisha: 36,779 candidates won uncontested for upcoming panchayat polls
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net