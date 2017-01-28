Odisha Governor Dr. S.C. Jamir felicitates National Bravery Award Winner Master Mohan Sethy

Bhubaneswar: Governor Dr. S.C. Jamir felicitates Odia Boy Master Mohan Sethy, the National Bravery Award Winner for the year 2016 at Raj Bhavan, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.





It should be noted that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has presented the National Bravery Awards to 25 children including one 11 year old Odia named Mohan Sethy at a ceremony in the national capital on Monday. A native of Cuttack district, Sethy had displayed exemplary courage in the rescue of his friend after he saw him drowning in Genguti River on June 28, 2015. The Prime minister presented a citation, plaque and cash prize to Sethy.