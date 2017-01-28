Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha: 36,779 candidates won uncontested for upcoming panchayat polls
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Bhubaneswar: A total of 36,779 candidates have won uncontested for the upcoming panchayat polls. This was informed by the State Election Commission Secretary Rabindra Nath Sahu on Saturday.
Mr  Sahu said 36,222 candidates have won uncontested for ward member post, 209 people won candidature for sarpanch posts. Similarly, 347 candidates won samiti membership while a lone candidate won zilla parishad post.
After the final verification of nominations and the deadline of withdrawal ending on January 21, the SEC had confirmed that about 1, 89,099 candidates would run for elections.
Of the total, about 26,539 candidates will vie for Sarpanch posts, while 22,109 persons will contest for samiti members. Similarly, 3,288 candidates will fight for Zilla Parishad posts. As many as 1, 37,163 persons will contest for ward member posts during the elections.
