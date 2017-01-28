Odisha Govt giving emphasis on eco tourism, 6400 tourists visited state in last 2 months

Bhubaneswar: The State Government is planning to lay more emphasis on eco tourism to boost more footfalls in tourism sector. This was informed by the Forest and Environment Secretary Suresh Mohapatra .





He said this after an annual review of the department under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary AP Padhi. Mohapatra said in last two months about 6400 tourists have visited the state and have led to a revenue of about one crore rupees towards the sector. Mohapatra said special arrangements have been ensured to allow visitors to book online to stay at their destinations.

He said that special arrangements have been made to provide protection and food to elephants.