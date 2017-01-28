Mahanadi Banchao Jivika Banchao Aviyan says negotiation committee is an eye wash, tribunal is only option left

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The January 19th announcement of Union Government to form a Negotiation Committee to solve water sharing dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh is a move to undermine genuine interest of people of both states those who are living and earning livelihood in Mahanadi Basin. Again it is against the interest of Odisha state which has been demanding a separate Tribunal to get its share of Water and Justice.





The announcement from Water Resources Ministry of NDA government ruling at the Centre came when electioneering to three tiers Panchayati Raj system is on. The Centre’s attempt is to pacify the genuine concern among people of Odisha as Rural Odisha is going to vote. This is to dilute the genuine stake of Odisha for whom it is lifeline and people of at least 15 districts depend on Mahanadi as a source of water for all purposes and State’s development also at a stake for shortage of water in Mahanadi. Centre’s move has raised many eyebrows. Many suspects Central Government has ulterior motive to establish supremacy of BJP Ruled states and it’s Union Govt. And it has worked at the behest of its Govt at Chhattisgarh which is opposing setting up of a Tribunal.





The question comes here, where two tripartite meetings including two Secretaries and Union Water Resources’ Secretary; meetings of two Chief Ministers under the Chairmanship of Union Minister failed, how a committee consisting of officials of 5 states and central govt. will solve this. Prime Minister could have called a meeting of two states seeing the enormity of the conflict.

Then, how a member from Central Water Commission will chair this committee, whereas the same Commission has granted go ahead for construction of Kelo Dam in its 95th meeting held on 29th Jan 2009, shockingly in absence of Odisha Govt representatives.





At this juncture Union Govt must withdraw this Negotiation Committee should go for an Alternative fact finding Committee with the Chairmanship of a Judge to the stature of Supreme Court and must include Experts and Technocrats who have worked in River basin Managements, Representatives of Civil Society, Social Scientists who must have worked and studied on in River basins, Dams etc. This expert committee could help in hearing in Tribunal and in Apex Court.





Therefore, Tribunal has been the only option left under Inter State River Water Dispute Act 1956, to solve this ongoing but longstanding water sharing issue between two neighboring states. A special and sole Tribunal on Mahanadi should have to be set up. Government of India should immediately recommend to Hon’ble Supreme Court to set up a Tribunal. Rather Union Govt should come forward to diffuse the tension between two separate states.





Despite repeated demand by people in Mahanadi basin and Civil Society organizations, movements both the States are not coming forward with “White Papers” containing water status, flow, use, utilization, diversion and water conservation etc., rather, when Odisha Government has filed a case in Supreme Court and its ruling party spearheaded movement and Chhattisgarh’s government is adamant on use and utilization of Mahanadi waters.





In this background we demand a comprehensive water policy to ensure people’s right over water. There is a need to provide drinking water, water for irrigation, for domestic and wild life, village industries etc. a details conservation plan for all water sources and flows in River, rivulets, springs both perennial and natural. Stop commercialization and commoditization of water besides a National Commission on Water to solve all water sharing conflicts and disputes.





Mahanadi Banchao Jivika Banchao Aviyan is a collective of individuals, Organizations and movements has been spearheading a sustained campaign in Mahandi Basin to raise voice of people in River basins, their concerns and life and livelihoods’ issues of Farmers, Fishermen, forest dwellers and Artisan Communities.









The campaign has organized a series of meetings in all across 15 affected districts in Mahanadi Basin. A largest convention of people of both the states was organized in Jharsuguda on 25th October last year and unanimously adopted “ Jharsuguda declaration” with 9 point charter of demands.





On which a two month long campaign JAN JAGARAN JAL JATRA was undertaken from Kujanga to Kanaktura where it calumniated in a HUMAN CHAIN and public meeting along Kelo Bridge near Lakhanpur in Odisha-Chhattisgarh border on New Year’s Day of 2017.

A Press Conference was organized by the Aviyan on 24th of this month to denounce the Negotiation Committee being formed by the Central Government on Mahanadi. It is eyewash to hoodwink people of both the states, said the leaders of the Mahanadi Banchao Jivika Banchao Aviyan.





The Press Conference was addressed by Former Union Minister Braja Kishore Tripathy, Former Minister of state for Finance Panchanan Kanungo, Senior Journalist Rabi Das, CPM Leader Shisir Hue, Women leader Sanjukta Mahal, Convenor of Chetanasil Nagarika Mancha and LMS Jharsuguda Ananta, RTI Activist Pradip Pradhan, Odisha Ganatantrika Samukhya(OGS) Leader Tahafima Akhtar and Convenor of the Campaign and OGS general secretary Sudarshan Chhotoray.