Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: South Asian Women In Media (SAWM)Odisha Chapter launched formally on Saturday at Bhubaneswar.





SAWM - the South Asian Women in Media network is an affiliate of SAFMA, the South Asian Free Media association, a body of media persons from different disciplines, languages and countries of the South Asian region committed to high standards of the profession, media solidarity and promoting peace, regional co-operation, democracy, human rights and peaceful co~existence.

SAWM is the only association of women in the media in the region, which chapters in the countries of India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Bhutan, the Maldives and Sri Lanka. Its main objective is to facilitate the efforts of women in the media, to mobilise them and take action to improve their professional status and contribute towards better the representation of women and women’s perspective in the media, highlighting women's issues and perspectives, providing a platform where women media persons can identify and find solutions to their problems, and advocating increased participation of women in the media, equal wages, a gender sensitive environment, promotion of women related issues and a gender-equal outlook in the media.