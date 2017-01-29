Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha: 12 Critical As Bus Overturned in Rayagada
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Odisha: 12 Critical As Bus Overturned in Rayagada
Rayagada: At least 12 passengers were injured and critical as a bus carrying them overturned at Tayaput ghati in Odisha’s Rayagada district early this morning.

According to information, the bus named ‘Sarala’ was carrying around 50 passengers and was on its way from Cuttack to Kashipur in Rayagada district when the driver lost control over it, leading to the mishap.
Locals soon swung to action and rescued all passengers from the bus. They rushed all the injured to the Tikiri hospital. Police have seized the bus and started instigation. Continuous bus accident made fear among the travelers .

Transport department should take major action regarding this to avoid killing innocent souls . This is happening only due to the type of road constructed by the so called the contractors and engineers stated  by locals.
Top Stories
Odisha: 12 Critical As Bus Overturned in Rayagada Odisha CM rejected Centre's Negotiation Committee to address Mahanadi water dispute South Asian Women In Media (SAWM) Odisha Chapter launched formally in Bhubaneswar
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net