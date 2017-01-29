Odisha: 12 Critical As Bus Overturned in Rayagada

Rayagada: At least 12 passengers were injured and critical as a bus carrying them overturned at Tayaput ghati in Odisha’s Rayagada district early this morning.





According to information, the bus named ‘Sarala’ was carrying around 50 passengers and was on its way from Cuttack to Kashipur in Rayagada district when the driver lost control over it, leading to the mishap.

Locals soon swung to action and rescued all passengers from the bus. They rushed all the injured to the Tikiri hospital. Police have seized the bus and started instigation. Continuous bus accident made fear among the travelers .





Transport department should take major action regarding this to avoid killing innocent souls . This is happening only due to the type of road constructed by the so called the contractors and engineers stated by locals.