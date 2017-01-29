Dharmendra Pradhan alleges Odisha CM rejected Negotiation Committee on Mahanadi issue due to his vested political interest

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticised Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik over Mahanadi issue . Odisha CM has rejected Negotiation Committee formed by Centre due to his vested political interest says Dharmendra Pradhan.





Efforts made at CMs’ level and chief secretarys’ level to resolve Mahanadi issue, but failed as Odisha CM was in two minds says Dharmendra Pradhan. CM Naveen Patnaik have visited Delhi 10 times in last 6 months, but he never discussed about Mahanadi issue with PM Narendra Modi, says Dharmendra Pradhan.





Pradhan said CM has never thought for the welfare of the state but has always been more focused on political gains.

Speaking on changing stance on the row, Pradhan said meetings to sort out the dispute had been done on two occasions both on CM level and Secretarial level but every time the government had changed their views after the meeting.





Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Prime Minister Modi rejecting the Negotiation Committee formed by the Centre to resolve the Mahanadi issue. The CM requested the PM to constitute a Tribunal for water disputes since the issue ‘cannot be resolved by negotiations.’

CM Patnaik stated that his office received the letter on the memorandum on the negotiation committee but was disappointed that the Centre has not yet instructed Chhattisgarh to stop the works for their ongoing projects in the Mahanadi basin. “The formation of the Committee will only delay the setting up of a Tribunal which will allow Chhattisgarh to complete the construction of the disputed projects,” wrote Patnaik.

He also insisted that the Committee is composed arbitrarily because as per Inter State Water Dispute Act of 1956 the Centre should have initiated talks through the Prime Minister or Union Minister for Water Resources once it got complaints from a state but Uma Bharti failed to mediate in the issue by not asking Chhattisgarh to first stop the construction. Also, as per the Centre’s memorandum, the Committee is not intended to negotiate the dispute but record its views.



