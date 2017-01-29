JDCA 11th International Film Festival on Art & Artists concluded, PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan graced the function as chief guest

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The third and final day of the 11th International Film Festival on Art & Artist was a great success, with a large number of visitors from a cross-section of the city’s population attending.





The last day of the Festival had a variety of films from across the world and the country including the French film, Yatra Sutra, by Berenice Ellena and Devouring Blossom, presented by the Dutch filmmaker Sarojini Lewis.





One of the day’s highlights were the two films on prominent contemporary international and national artists, on the legendary English artist David Hockney: A Bigger Picture by Bruno Wollheim; Sruti Harihara Subramanian’s A Far Afternoon – A Painted Saga by Krishen Khanna. The film was introduced by his long-time friend, the artist, Jatin Das.





Another highlight of the day was the film Image/Reflection by Girish Kasaravalli on the great filmmaker Adoor Gopalkrishnan and his filmmaking style and idioms. The film was preceded by a dialogue and a Q&A between the two filmmakers. Adoor Gopalakrishnan said that ‘I am the Subject and He (Girish) is the predicate of the film’.





The screening room like on all days was also an active venue and showcased the Afghan film, Slowly Slowly Mud and Lotus by Shireen Pasha, on Dari Afghan who are rebuilding a medieval quarter of old Kabul, known as Murad Khane; Kumhars of Delhi, directed by a group of students from MCRC, Jamia Milia Islamia, explores the life and work of traditional potters; The Cave that Borrows by Dutch Sarojini Lewis, is an artistic performance-based movie on the idea of lending and borrowing and The Thinking Body by Kadambari Shivaya, which explores a traditional Indian type of dance which transcends one’s physical self.





As always, the films were interspersed with illustrated talks and workshops. Ahmedabad based veteran designer Subrata Bhowmick gave an emotive talk on an Indian textiles museum. Marta Krolikowska, the Polish art historian takes care of the Grażyna Kulczyk Collection - one of the most important modern and contemporary art collections in Central Europe - gave a talk about Polish contemporary art. The second session of the Digital Filmmaking Workshop by Nandan Saxena and Kavita Bahl also took place and, as always was well attended.





The festival ended on a high, screening four short films - Gender Café I & II by Jocelyne Saab from Lebanon which showcases a dancer and an artist from Egypt; Shad Lityani by Jigar Kapdi, explored the Indian artist work and aspirations; Stabilia by Norwegian Sveinung Gjessing and Mariama Slåttøy, a film which explores the relationship between the body and an industrial building; Down the Mask by Lakshmipriya Menon portrays Ottunthullal, a style of dance from Kerala.





Overall this year’s festival offered an eclectic, engaging, informative and beautiful selection of films. All three days were attended by many filmmakers, artists, cultural professionals, film enthusiasts, students and people interested in the traditional craft stalls.





The 11th International film festival screened 41 films from 14 different countries, including five from Odisha. The opening film, Nabakalevarby Nila Madhab Panda and others included tributes to Sarat Pujari, Muralidhar Talli, Ajit Keshari Ray and Rabgatrishna, on the living Patta legend Gokul Behari Pattanaik. The festival has become a calender event as the Chief Minister stated in his inaugural address. It has given many interesting insights into Odiya, national and cultures of the world from around the world.





The 11th Film Festival held a formal closing ceremony at the JDCA site near Khandagiri caves. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Govt. of India, graced the function as the chief guest. He lauded the vision of Jatin Das and it’s realisation into the Art Centre and the museum. He promised his support for the Centre. The Guest of Honour, Shri R Vineel Krishna, CEO of Bhubaneswar Smart City ltd. stressed the need for institutions like JD Centre of Art in the cultural landscape of the region, and especially the role that JDCA could play in the envisioned Smart City of Bhubaneswar. Jatin Das presided over the ceremony. The Film Festival Director Aruna Vasve and Biren Das, the Associate Festival Director. The Vice-Chairmanof JDCA, Siddhartha Das made an illustrated lecture on the vision of the Centre. The day ended with a Dasangoi performance by Sunil Mehra from Delhi and Askari Naqvi from Lucknow at the site.