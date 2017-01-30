Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha: 122 fishermen arrested for unlawful fishing at Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary
Monday, January 30, 2017
Bhubaneswar: As many as 122 fishermen were arrested in Kendrapada district for unlawful fishing at the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, forest officials said on Sunday.

Personnel of the Coast Guard, as part of its annual mission "Operation Olivia", intercepted the trawlers near Satabhaya and arrested the fishermen. As many as 14 trawlers and fish finder machines, fishing nets and other accessories were seized from the motorised boats.

The arrested persons were handed over to forest officials. They would be sent to jail under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982, sources said.

It may be mentioned that a prohibition on sea fishing is in force within the marine sanctuary. Sea patrolling is stepped up in the sanctuary from November to May every year in view of the annual mass nesting season of the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles. 
