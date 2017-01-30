Brothers of Former Odisha CM, Congress leader Hemananda Biswal join BJD

Bhubaneswar: Brothers of Former Odisha CM, Congress leader Hemananda Biswal join BJD. Bihari Biswal and Khirod Biswal, two brothers of top Congress leader Hemananda Biswal, join BJD at Naveen Niwas in the presence of BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik .



