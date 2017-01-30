Home
Odisha: 122 fishermen arrested for unlawful fishing at Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary
JDCA 11th International Film Festival on Art & Artists concluded, PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan graced the function as chief guest
Dharmendra Pradhan alleges Odisha CM rejected Negotiation Committee on Mahanadi issue due to his vested political interest
Brothers of Former Odisha CM, Congress leader Hemananda Biswal join BJD
Monday, January 30, 2017
Bhubaneswar:
Brothers of Former Odisha CM, Congress leader Hemananda Biswal join BJD. Bihari Biswal and Khirod Biswal, two brothers of top Congress leader Hemananda Biswal, join BJD at Naveen Niwas in the presence of BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik .
Odisha: 122 fishermen arrested for unlawful fishing at Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary
JDCA 11th International Film Festival on Art & Artists concluded, PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan graced the function as chief guest
