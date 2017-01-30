Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Budget session of Odisha Assembly to begin from Feb 22 to Apr 7
Monday, January 30, 2017
Report by Pratap Pradhan, Bhubaneswar: Budget session of Odisha Assembly to begin from Feb 22 to Apr 7. The session will be held on two phases. First phase Budget session of Odisha Assembly will be from Feb 22 to Mar 4, second phase from Mar 14 to Apr 7.

Budget session of Odisha Assembly to begin from Feb 22. Appropriation Bill in House to be passed by Mar 31. This was informed by the Finance Minister Pradip Amat. All-party meet unanimous on presentation of full-fledged budget during #Assembly session says Finance Minister Pradip Amat  .

