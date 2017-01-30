Odia IPS officer Amulya Patnaik appointed as commissioner of Delhi police

New Delhi: Amulya Patnaik has appointed as commissioner of Delhi police on Monday. Patnaik, a 1985 batch IPS officer from Union Territories cadre, will replace Alok Verma, who has been named as the director of CBI.





Patnaik hails from Odisha and is currently posted as Delhi police special commissioner (administration). He has also served as joint commissioner (operations) in Delhi police.





Patnaik who hailed from Odisha is learnt to be a man of few words. He is from the AGMUT cadre. Patnaik was at the forefront of the police action to quell riots and the anti-Dunkel mammoth rally in 1994 in which the mob turned violent.

In 1995, Patnaik took the initiative to launch Pratidhi, a Delhi Police programme, to extend counseling and other assistance to victims of traumatic crimes. It is working successfully to this day.