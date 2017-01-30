Odia actor Sabyasachi chosen as Brand Ambassador in Odisha for the 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2017

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: As the 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2017 kicks off on January 29, 2017 to a grand inauguration in New Delhi, the young heartthrob of Odia Films, Sabyasachi Mishra has been chosen as the Brand Ambassador in the State of Odisha for the Cause of Cricket for the Blind. The association is said to be not just limited to the upcoming World Cup, but a long term association between CABI, CAVI, and Sabyasachi wherein the concentration will be on the Search and Uplift of the deserved in their areas of Talents in the State of Odisha and give them a nationwide exposure.

It is noted that the city of Bhubaneshwar will play host to the Qualifier Match between India and New Zealand on February 7, 2017

Expressing his views on the developments President of Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Mahantesh G Ksaid “It is a great honour to have such a popular hero of Odisha associating with Cricket for the Blind in India in general, and specifically to Cricket Association for the Visually Impaired Odisha (CAVI Odisha). It’s a great opportunity to garner mass support for the initiative. We thank Sabyasachi for his assistance which will be a great encouragement for the deserving in the State of Odisha.”“Sabyasachi is a very popular Odia cinema hero and has captivated the minds and hearts of the mass. His dedication and commitment towards popularizing visually impaired cricket is praiseworthy. I am glad to know that he has consented to be our brand ambassador. Looking forward to a healthy association with him” added Secretary of Cricket Association for the Visually Impaired Odisha (CAVI Odisha) Mr. Sannyas Kumar Behara.

“It is extremely satisfying to see an Artist of his stature with a great public reach, to come forward and take up a special cause as it will widen and deepen the awareness on Cricket for Blind in Odisha. Also would be illustrative of the impact an Artist like him can foster leading to many more Artists, Entrepreneurs and Public Figures across other states to support and work towards this social cause. CABI sincerely thanks Sabyasachi for being the Brand Ambassador for Cause of Cricket for Blind in Odisha, it is certainly a big morale boost for the 2ND T20 World Cup beginning on Jan 29th”Strategist on Board of Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) M J Srikant said.

Signifying the importance of the association, Sabyasachi Mishra said “I am extremely happy to assume responsibilities as the Brand Ambassador for the cause of Cricket for Blind in Odisha. As the brand ambassador my immediate responsibility will be to take the 2nd T20 World Cup for the Blind to the Masses, thereafter in continued endeavour I will look to enhance awareness on the opportunities this format of sport beholds and help create cricketing talents for blind cricket in the state of Odisha by working closely with CAVI and CABI”

The tournament will be played from January 28 to February 12, with the tournament inaugural hosted in New Delhi and the Tournament Grand Finale in Bengaluru. India, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies will be participating in the World Cup. The tournament will be played on a league-cum-knockout basis in 12 cities across India.