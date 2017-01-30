Need of hour is to intensify our efforts towards early detection of leprosy cases: Odisha Governor

Report by Dipankar Piyush, Bhubaneswar: Gandhiji’s love and compassion for patients suffering from leprosy is well known. He understood the social dimensions of this disease and worked relentlessly to reintegrate patients of leprosy into the social mainstream. His efforts to eliminate the social exclusion meted to people afflicted by leprosy went a long way in spreading awareness about the disease.





The need of the hour is to intensify our efforts towards early detection of leprosy cases, provide equitable access to appropriate treatment and provide integrated leprosy services in geographically focused areas, said Governor Dr. S.C. Jamir.





Speaking in State Level Function of Anti-Leprosy Day at Raj Bhavan, Governor said, the aim of the day is to create awareness about leprosy, to help people living with the disease and educate the people who take care of people suffering from this disease. The Hind Kusth Nivaran Sangh takes the lead in observance of the day. It holds public and educational outreach events to mitigate the spread of the disease and felicitate doctors and workers for their dedicated work at the grassroots.





[ Although numbers are continuing to fall, there are those who remain untreated, and most are not aware of leprosy’s harmful effects other than how it impacts on their appearance. I wish greater network and coordination among governmental organizations, hospitals, social groups and non-governmental organizations, (NGOs) to this cause. My hope is that we can continue to educate people about what leprosy is, and perhaps more importantly what it is not – given age-old myths associated with it; how it affects the lives of those infected, as well as those around them. Our focus and commitment should be on spreading the awareness about the treatment, care and rehabilitation of leprosy patients. May you remain dedicated to transform the lives of people affected by leprosy, resourcing care and cure, taking them from rejection to acceptance and from poverty to economic independence. The resolve to realize Mahatma Gandhiji’s dream of complete elimination of leprosy will be a fitting tribute to him from a grateful nation, Governor added.





Governor urged upon all to feel committed to find a new impetus against this disease, broaden activities involving information and prevention. But above all, it is important to foster, as a gesture of true ‘compassion’, the social and occupational reintegration of those who have been cured of it and who despite the fact that they carry the marks of this disease on their bodies enjoy their dignity as human beings.





Principal Secretary to Governor, C.J. Venugopal, Principal Secretary, Social Security and Empowerment of PWDs Niten Chandra, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Health & FW, Pramod K. Meherda, Honorary Secretary, Hind Kusth Nibaran Sangh Dr. Bijay Kumar Swain and Director, Health Services Dr. K.C. Dash spoke on the occasion. 30 best leprosy workers, one from each district were awarded.