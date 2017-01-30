Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Centurion University starts Organ and Body Donation Initiative
Monday, January 30, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Centurion University of Technology and Management is starting a Organ and Body Donation Initiative. The University has taken this initiative to educate people on body and organ donation and develop a general awareness about it. 

The initiative aims at developing infrastructure for organ transplantation and cadaver preservation through public private partnership. This movement was started in 2013 under the aegis of Loksevak Mandal Cuttack branch. The campaign with the acronym BODI being laid by social activist Dr. Pravas Acharya, associated with all the medical colleges of Odisha but the geographic area of operation extends to the whole of India. This is a charitable organisation working for betterment of humanity. The Body and organ Donation papers will be handed over to nearest Medical Colleges so that when the Dead Body reaches the Anatomy department, they accept the cadaver without hassle.
For the above social cause Centurion University has joined hands with BODI.

More than 677 donors pledged at the event in presence of Prof. Haribandhu Panda, Vice Chancellor, Centurion University, Dr. Supriya Pattanayak, Dy. Vice Chancellor, Centurion University, and Dr. Dillip Ku. Parida, Medical superintendent, AIMS Bhubaneswar.      
