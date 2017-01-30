Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan concludes its Krushak Adhikar Diwas in a valedictory convergence at Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The state’s frontal farmer’s organization Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan [NNKS] who had started months long farmers stir ‘Krushak Adhikar Diwas’ across the state demanding farmers rights concluded in a valedictory convergence held in collector office parade ground here on Monday.





Report said that hundreds of farmers including agriculture dependents, few social activists including peasants sympathizers from different blocks spread Jagatsinghpur district were gathered at SK Academy ground on Monday noon , from where took out a rally and sought slogans against state government’s negligent attitude towards farming class, later converged at collector office parade ground and held its protest meeting.





NNKS leaders as Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Ravi Das, Askhya Kumar, Seshadev Nanda and Rashmi Ranjan Swain were addressed the farmers meet and reiterated organization’s consistent claims giving farmer Price, Prestige and Pension and to stop the anti-farmer’s policy affecting agriculture dependents livelihood since years.