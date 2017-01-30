Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan concludes its Krushak Adhikar Diwas in a valedictory convergence at Jagatsinghpur
Monday, January 30, 2017
Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The state’s frontal farmer’s organization Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan [NNKS] who had started months long farmers stir ‘Krushak Adhikar Diwas’ across the state demanding farmers rights concluded in a valedictory convergence held in collector office parade ground here on Monday.

 Report said that hundreds of farmers including agriculture dependents, few social activists including peasants sympathizers from different blocks spread Jagatsinghpur district  were gathered at SK Academy ground on Monday noon , from where took out a rally and sought slogans against state government’s negligent attitude towards farming class,  later converged  at collector office parade ground and held its protest meeting.  

NNKS leaders as Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Ravi Das, Askhya Kumar, Seshadev Nanda and Rashmi Ranjan Swain were addressed the farmers meet and reiterated organization’s consistent claims giving farmer Price, Prestige and Pension and to stop the anti-farmer’s policy affecting agriculture dependents livelihood since years.
