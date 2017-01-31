BJP national general secretary Arun Singh put nine questions daring Odisha CM to reply soon

Bhubaneswar: BJP national general secretary and Odisha-in-charge Arun Singh on Monday put as many as nine questions daring Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to reply to the same in the public soon.





Terming the BJD Government as inert and inefficient, Singh wanted to know why 3.26 crore beneficiaries in the State have not been given ration cards under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). He alleged that the BJD is misusing Government machinery to win the ensuing elections and has unwritten alliances with the ‘corrupt’ Congress. He said the BJP would hold 5,000 street plays across the State to expose inefficiencies, failures and corruptions of the State Government.





Alleging that paddy is not being procured from farmers, Singh wanted to know why farmers are not being paid right prices and why all poor people have not been given houses during its 17 years of rule.





Stating that only two per cent of people of Odisha are being supplied piped water now, Sigh said the Chief Minister should tell people as to why safe drinking water has not been supplied to rural people due to which diseases like jaundice are spreading.





Singh alleged that Government hospitals in the State have no doctors and required beds and medicines. Why the health sector is so weak in Odisha, Singh wanted to know. He wanted to know why electricity would not be supplied to each household uninterruptedly for 24 hours as it is done in many other States.





He lamented saying that youths from Odisha are going outside in search of work and being tortured. He asked to know how many industries have been set up during the Naveen Patnaik Government and what are the plans implemented for giving employments to youths.





Lastly, he wanted to know what steps the State Government has taken to refund money to chit fund investors and how many people involved in chit fund scam sent to jail.