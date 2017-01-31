Special Heritage Tour in Odisha capital For Bengaluru Architecture Students

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: The popularity of the heritage walk in the Temple City, Ekamra Walks, has gone beyond boundaries and today it was realised as 12 architectural students from Impact School of Architecture, Bengaluru, came calling on an expedition to discover the traditional Kalingan form of temple architecture and building techniques.

Accompanied by their faculty Shanti Ashok, the first year students of the Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) were excited to see the typical temple style in the city, which is basically of three types. As per the traditional practice there are three types of temples in Odisha i.e. Rekha Deula, Pidha Deula and Khakhara Deula. The three temple building styles were explained to them in details by guides.

On Sunday they had a tour to Konark and Puri to have a look at other important monuments in the Golden Triangle in Odisha Tourism, comprising Konark, Puri and Bhubaneswar.

``We have seen many South Indian Gopuram, but learning Kalingan architecture is very interesting and first time we are having a sight of such structures. Gopuram is the massive tower in front of the traditional temples in South India,’’ said Samitha, a student, who came in the group to explore the archaeological marvels to learn ancient architecture.

Anand Anegundi, another student said ``the city has such a beautiful history and great density of monuments along the heritage corridor. It needs more and more exposure so that tourists will come in large numbers to boost local economy.’’

Before coming to Odisha, the B.Arch students from Impact School of Architecture, Bengaluru, also visited Kolkata to study the colonial architecture.

Ekamra Walks, the weekly heritage walk on every Sunday, covers major monuments from the Old Town area in the city starting from Mukteswar and touching Parsurameswar, Sampurna Jaleswar, Kotitirtheswar, Bindusagar, Ananta Vasudev, old Dharmasalas, Lingaraj, Chitrakarini, Sari Temple, Parikrama of Bindusagar lake, Vaitaal temple and last but not the least, the unique medicinal plant garden, Ekamra Van covering 2 km.

Till date, apart from today’s special heritage walk for the architecture students, Ekamra Walks was conducted for seven times in a collaborative effort between BDA, BMC and Odisha Tourism. De Tour Odisha is conducting the tour in behalf of the joint initiative. While on the first day more than 70 participated, every Sunday nearly 30 dedicated heritage walkers including foreigners, NRIs, Odias staying in other states and people from across India are participating.

In the planned events for the future days, the city authorities are also planning to have heritage cycle tour, QR code for all monuments in the Old Town area, audio guide and heritage signage. In fact, the Odisha Mining Corporation has agreed to fund the heritage signage project to have 521 such works with an investment of Rs 2.75 crore.