Expert Committee of board members visits NTPC Talcher Kaniha
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Kaniha: The Expert Committee of board members visited NTPC Talcher Kaniha from January 30-31,2017.The expert committee comprised of   Shri Seethapaty Chander,Independent Director ,NTPC,Smt Gauri Trivedi ,Independent Director ,NTPC ,Shri S Upadhyay,Ex-CMD ,MCL,Shri A N Sahay,Ex-CMD ,MCL,Shri A K Jha ,Director (Commercial),NTPC  & Shri K Biswal ,Director (Finance),NTPC as board members.
 
The expert committee of NTPC Dulanga Coal Mines during the visit to Talcher Kaniha visited archaeological site Vishnu Murty ,3.5 Km Kaniha Mines ,Control room (Stage II),Model room & Power grid.
 
The board members also had an interaction with the senior officials of the station. During the interaction, a presentation on salient features of power station was shared with the board members. The board members appreciated the efforts of the power station in providing power to 13 states which includes South ,East & North east region of the country and undertaking various community development programme through CSR. 

After the visit of Talcher Kaniha station, the members proceed to NTPC Darllipali Thermal Power Station located in Sundergarh district,Odisha. 
