Odia IPS officer Amulya Patnaik takes charge as Commissioner of Delhi Police
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
New Delhi: Odia IPS officer Amulya Patnaik takes charge as Commissioner of Delhi Police. Patnaik belongs to Chhatrapur area in Ganjam district . 
  Crime prevention, women safety, improving perception about Delhi Police will be our priorities: Amulya Patnaik on becoming Commissioner of Delhi Police.
Patnaik took office on Tuesday, a day after his name was announced for the post of the Delhi Police Commissioner. He succeeded Alok Kumar Verma, who has been appointed the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director.
"Digitisation will be another area of priority," Patnaik said.
He said Delhi Police will also focus on cyber units to tackle cyber crime.
"We are in the process of training many officers in cyber crime investigations," the Delhi Police chief said.
