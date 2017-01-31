CBSE to conduct NEET on May 7, Odia as medium of exam option

Bhubaneswar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG)-NEET, 2017 on May 7. Odia as medium of exam option is there among 10 languages .

Aspirants can apply only through ONLINE till March 1 . Candidates can download the form and apply through cbseneet.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted in 80 cities across the country at 1500 examination centres. This year all seats of MBBS, BDS courses admission will be made through the examination. About 10 lakh candidates are likely to appear in this year’s examination.



