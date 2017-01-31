Sand artist Manas Sahoo creates a sand sculpture on goddess Saraswati

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Puri: On the eve of Saraswati Puja, Indian sand artist Manas Sahoo creates a sand sculpture on the golden sea beach at Puri in Odisha.





Message behind this sand sculpture is that Saraswati who is revered as a goddess of knowledge, music and arts. India is now facing violence and terrorism. May goddess Saraswati free our country from all these social evils.





Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo is the finalist of the popular reality show India’s got talent khoj II also he has participated in near about 12 International sand sculpture championships and festivals around the world and many prizes for the country.



