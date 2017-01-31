Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Sand artist Manas Sahoo creates a sand sculpture on goddess Saraswati
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
Sand artist Manas Sahoo creates a sand sculpture on goddess Saraswati
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Puri: On the eve of Saraswati Puja, Indian sand artist Manas Sahoo creates a sand sculpture on the golden sea beach at Puri in Odisha.

Message behind this sand sculpture is that Saraswati who is revered as a goddess of knowledge, music and arts. India is now facing violence and terrorism. May goddess Saraswati free our country from all these social evils.

Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo is the finalist of the popular reality show India’s got talent khoj II also he has participated in near about 12 International sand sculpture championships and festivals around the world and many prizes for the country.

Top Stories
Odisha orders ban on sale of liquor during Panchayat Polls Sand artist Manas Sahoo creates a sand sculpture on goddess Saraswati CBSE to conduct NEET on May 7, Odia as medium of exam option
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net