Odisha orders ban on sale of liquor during Panchayat Polls

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government orders ban on sale of liquor during Panchayat Polls. As per the directions of the Excise Commissioner to all district collectors, no purchase and sale of liquor will be allowed from 2 days prior to the polls till the day following the elections.





Liquor sales will be prohibited in Hotels, guest houses, eateries, and any other public and private places coming under the block or the Zilla Parishad zone.