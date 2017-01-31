Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Serves notice to Bulk Waste Generators

Report by Pratap Pradhan, Bhubaneswar: As a part of its effective waste management effort, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has come up with a very strict step serving notice to the bulk generators of waste in the capital city.

The institutions which are generating more than 100 kgs of waste per day are in the scanners of BMC now. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016 the bulk waste generating institutions must segregate their waste at source.

They should also take adequate steps for onsite composting of their waste at their premises. In case of scarcity of land for composting, they shall hand over the organic waste to authorised professional agencies.

The bulk waste generator shall not mix wet waste (organic waste) with dry waste ( Recycling Waste). Organic Waste like kitchen waste & garden waste and dry waste like plastic waste, metal waste, glass generated waste shall be composted at source. Where ever it is not possible to compost the organic waste at site, due to space constraint, alternative arrangements shall be made by the bulk generators to handover the organic waste to empanelled private composters offering services. Any deviation in this regard will be imposition of penalty, cancellation of existing trade licence and other actions as deemed fit under the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016.

BMC has served to notice to 83 nos of Apartments, 13 nos educational institutes, 16 nos Hospitals, 34 Hotels, 8 Resturants, 22 Markets, one hostel, 02 temples administration, Baramunda Bus Stand, Railway Station and Airport.

More such notices shall be served in the near future when ever such bulk generating organisations shall come to the notice of BMC. The notices are issued by City Health Officer, BMC.