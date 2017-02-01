Odisha: Tribal villagers Disagree To Establish CRPF Camp

Report by Debadatta Panda, Kalahandi: Tribals of the village Bandagada near Urladani of M-Rampur Police Station disagree to establish the CRPF camp at their Land.After the vacation of stay by the Hon”ble Highcourtof Odisha on Sunday the Police rushed to that village and tried to driveout the tribals and as result the tribals became aggrieved and had a tussle among police and tribals.





Sources says that in Last August 19th the District Police started construction work of CRPF camp at the ward no 1 of Urladani village under M-Rampur P.S. after convertion of land kissam. The said proposed village is belongs to freedom fighter Rendo Majhi and others and each year programmes are being organized by the Dist Administrations and Govtsector remembering the freedom fighters at there.There are many copper plates reflecting that the said freedom fighters were stayed at there within 1855 and when the English people imposed death punishment to the braved freedom fighter on 10 December 1855 the relatives and neighbours on beig afraid fled away inside the dance forests.Now their family are staying hereditarily at there and accordingly the tribals passed a reolation in the Gramsabha at Urladani and placed before the District Administration to allot the plots among them in Forest Rights Act.





On the otherhand the forest dept in Narla range has filed an encroachment case bearing its no-640/2016 u/s 56 of foret Act against the tribals and arrested Dubuli Majhi,Dushasana Naik,Sukru Naik,Medu Kajhi,Satana Naik,Butu Majhi,Rodan Naik,Baikunth Naik,JudhisthirNaik,Tuleswar Majhi and forwarded to court. After release on bail the tribals met the S.P.Kalahandi and requested to established the CRPF camp at the 68 Acres of Govt Land besides the Urladani vilaage instead of the forest land where the tribals are staying.As well as Dubuli Majhi prayed before the Honorable High court of Odisha and Hon”ble court in WP© no-20835/2016 passed an order to stay the construction of CRPF camp.

After vacation of stay order police rushed to Dubuli majhi and tried to vacate them and when Manojini Majhi wife of Dubuli protested she was injured on police beaten.Ruben Majhi who was the eye witness of police action also protested and as a result Ruben also beaten by police as alleaged by the villagers.Then on being aggrieved police filed a case u/s 147,148,294,506,120(b),186,427,149 against 40 tribals and detained arrested 15 persons including Dubuli and Manojini alongwith a minor.The minor Uttam Naik (15)sent to the Juvenile Court and other 15 persons arrested on spot were forwarded to court. The freedom fighters were fighting with English people and now fighting with police,says the tribal villagers.