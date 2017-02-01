Rs. 5102 crore funds allocated for Railway in Odisha on Union Budget 2017-18

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Rs. 5102 crore funds allocated for Railway in Odisha on Union Budget 2017-18 which is more than Rs 462 core than last year budget. Odisha has been allocated of Rs 4682 crore in the Rail Budget 2016-17.





Allocation of Rs 131000 cr for railways in Union Budget says FM Arun Jaitley while presenting Union Budget. FM Arun Jaitely announced that Odisha & Rajasthan to get strategic crude oil reserves.

Paika Rebellion led by Buxi Jagabandhu in Khurda in #Odisha to be commemorated says FM Arun Jaitely.



