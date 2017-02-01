Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Rs. 5102 crore funds allocated for Railway in Odisha on Union Budget 2017-18
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Rs. 5102 crore funds allocated for Railway in Odisha on Union Budget 2017-18 which is more than Rs 462 core than last year budget.   Odisha has been allocated of Rs 4682 crore in the Rail Budget 2016-17. 

Allocation of Rs 131000 cr for railways in Union Budget says FM Arun Jaitley while presenting Union Budget. FM Arun Jaitely announced that Odisha & Rajasthan to get strategic crude oil reserves.
Paika Rebellion led by Buxi Jagabandhu in Khurda in #Odisha to be commemorated says FM Arun Jaitely.

VODAFONE SuperNetTM 4G launched in Odisha's Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Jajpur Road, Puri Union Cabinet approves Amendments in (i) the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 to modify list of Scheduled Castes of the State of Odisha KLF to organize annual Koraput Literary Festival from this year in Koraput valley
