KLF to organize annual Koraput Literary Festival from this year in Koraput valley
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Odisha Diary Foundation to organize annual Koraput Literary Festival from this year in Koraput Valley. Odisha Diary Foundation which is organizing prestigious Kalinga Literary Festival and Odisha Living Legend Awards will organize Literary Festival in Koraput valley to promote rich with art, culture, nature and beauty of the region. This literary festival will be known as KLF South - Koraput Literary Festival.
 
“Koraput Literary Festival is an initiative by Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) to reach out to different regions of Odisha in order to get access to life and culture, language and literature, performers and writers. Koraput Literature Festival reaches out to entire Koraput valley and Southern Odisha, the region rich with art, culture, nature and beauty. We bring in our regional and national network to Koraput to acknowledge great work and encourage inspiring contributions and initiatives in the field of literature in its diversified forms,” said Rashmi Ranjan Parida founder of Odisha Diary Foundation, Founder & Director Koraput Literary Festival who is also the Founder & Director Kalinga Literary Festival.
 
Mr. Parida said the date, theme and session of the Koraput Literary Festival will be announced soon. “Koraput Literary Festival will promote all inclusive definition of literature which goes beyond the written text and includes all performances, informal story-telling and folklore,” said Prof. Kamala Kanta Dash, Co-Founder & Creative Director of Koraput Literary Festival.
On this occasion Koraput Literary Award will be given. Koraput Literary Award is a life time achievement award intended to select a few leading names both at the senior and youth levels who have made inspiring contribution to literature. The priority will be given to authors who are from the Koraput Valley and who are working for Koraput Valley.   
 
Creative Director Prof Kamala Kanta Dash strongly believes that Koraput Literary Festival will expand the horizon of the KLF and Odisha literary scenario by translating the maxim of think global and act local.  
 
It should be noted the Kalinga Literary Festival is organised by Odisha Diary Foundation and Odisha Media Info Service Pvt Ltd. Both these organisation have started and nurtured platforms like Odisha Diary and India Education Diary and popular initiatives like Odisha Living Legend and Youth Inspiration Awards. 
