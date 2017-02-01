VODAFONE SuperNetTM 4G launched in Odisha's Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Jajpur Road, Puri

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Vodafone India, one of India’s leading telecommunication services providers, today announced the launch of its Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G service in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Jajpur Road and Puri and will soon be available across major cities and towns of Odisha Circles by March 2017. The 4G launch in these cities follows the successful launch of Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G services in Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Cuttack, Berhampur, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Baripada, Baragarh, Rourkela, Angul and Paradeep.

The state-of-the-art network will enable Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G customers to access internet via mobile with speeds across a range of smart devices including Mi-Fi & dongles. Vodafone 4G services can be readily accessed from 4G enabled handsets, offered by leading smartphone manufacturers and available across the country.

Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G will significantly enhance the mobile internet experience for customers with faster download/upload of videos and music, seamless video chats and will also facilitate greater ease in using their favourite apps. Customers will also adore features like high definition video streaming, mobile gaming and two-way video calling.

Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G service is built on a strong fibre backhaul, a new and modern network. With this launch, Vodafone is now uniquely positioned to offer in Odisha, 2G/3G/4G services on its own state of the art, convergent radio technology.

Leveraging its global network and experience, Vodafone also pioneered international roaming on 4G for its India customers visiting in 35+ countries including UK, UAE, Turkey, Ireland, Singapore, Albania, Netherlands, Romania, Germany, Greece, Czech Republic, with many more countries to be launched in the near future.

Announcing the launch of Vodafone SuperNetTM4G service in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Jajpur Road and Puri, Deepak Saluja, Business Head – Odisha Circle, Vodafone India said, “As a steadfast partner to Digital India, we are delighted to launch Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Jajpur Road and Puri in Odisha. 4G has the potential to revolutionize the mobile experience through powerful innovation that impacts how we work and live. Vodafone’s global expertise and experience of launching 4G across 20 countries gives us a better understanding of this technology and the needs of the 4G customer. Beginning today, our customers in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Jajpur Road and Puri and soon key towns and cities of Odisha can enjoy the world’s largest 4G network experience”.

To reach out to all residents of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Jajpur Road and Puri, Vodafone India also organised a street rally in these cities. The rally commenced from Sarbahal Road and concluded at Station Bazar, covering Jhanda Chowk in Jharsuguda. In Sambalpur the rally commenced from Budharaja Chowk and concluded at Ainthapali Chowk. In Jajpur Road, the rally commenced from Bank Street, covering Gopabandhu Chhak, Station Road, Bus Stand bypass and concluded at Bank street. And in Puri the rally commenced from Medical Square and concluded at Badasankha covering Balagandi.

The Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G launch in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Jajpur Road and Puri, Odisha follows the successful rollout of services in Kerala, Karnataka, Kolkata, Delhi & NCR, Mumbai, Haryana, UP East, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, UP West and A&NE, Punjab. With launches planned shortly in Goa, and Chennai, Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G coverage will be available in 2400 towns across the country by March 2017. These 17 circles where Vodafone will offer 4G service contribute over 90 percent of Vodafone India’s data revenues.

Vodafone’s customers in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Jajpur Road and Puri have a bonanza of special benefits to enjoy the Vodafone SuperNetTM4G experience seamlessly. This includes:





Unmatched value

• FREE SIM upgrade to 4G plus 2GB Data free with every 4G SIM upgrade

• Prepaid Customers enjoy 4 times 4G data on purchase of 1GB pack

• Faster 4G services at 3G prices

• One hour unlimited SuperNet 4G/3G at INR 17

• Array of Data Packs starting from as little as INR 8 for 30 MB

• FREE 3-month access to VODAFONE PLAY - your one stop destination to a world of entertainment – 150+ Live TV channels, over 14,000 movies and TV show titles and a wide range of music of all genres

• 4G Mi-Fi that supports Wi-Fi connectivity for up to 15 devices

• Enhanced customer experience- immediate 4G SIM exchange at multiple touch points

• Enjoy 4G international roaming in 35+ countries i.e. UK, UAE, New Zealand, Turkey, Ireland, Singapore, Albania, Netherlands, Romania, Germany, Greece & Czech Republic etc and many more countries to be launched in the near future





Seamless customer experience

• Instant SIM swap at all Vodafone stores and select retail outlets

• Vodafone subscribers can also check if their SIM / Phone is 4G compatible by sending an SMS <4GCHECK> to 199





Odisha Circle is a focus and significant growth market for Vodafone India. To cater to the growing volumes of customer usage and their increasing need for speed, the company has invested over INR 2,000 crore till date including INR 100 crore in H1 FY17 to expand, modernize and build a more technology and energy efficient network, Vodafone has a large retail footprint with 200+Vodafone branded stores & mini stores spread across prominent localities in the circle, making it convenient for customers to access Vodafone’s products and services within their neighbourhood.



